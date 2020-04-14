Obiano Administration is People Oriented - IPAC Chairman.  

Listen to article

The Chairman of Interparty Advisory committee (IPAC), Prince Isaac Onuka has described the Obiano administration in Anambra State as Government of the people which should be supported by all and sundry. The IPAC Chairman made the assertion while presenting a cheque of N500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) in support of the Anambra State Covid-19 Fund at the Government House, Awka on Tuesday the 14th day of April, 2020.

Prince Onuka stated that IPAC Anambra State has observed the pragmatic approach of the Governor and his team in the handling of the Coronavirus pandemic challenges without exclusion of any group or persons.

Said Onuka: " After series of consultations with our stakeholders, and bearing in mind the existential threat of the Coronavirus pandemic, we decided to put aside our political differences and in demonstration of our Corporate Social Responsibility in the promotion of safety in the society, we decided to come and encourage the government in what it is doing well and support the effort in the fight against the deadly virus."

According to him IPAC's support of the Anambra State Covid-19 Fund with a token of N500,000.00 is a demonstration of their sincere support for the current challenge being aware of the massive financial involvement.

He called on all men and women of goodwill to set aside political differences and support the government's initiative.

Receiving the Cheque on behalf of the Anambra Covid-19 Action Committee,

the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu thanked IPAC for their donation and words of encouragement for the efforts of the government in managing the present health challenge.

Prof Chukwulobelu noted that though Anambra has unfortunately recorded the first Covid-19 index case after several weeks of trying to prevent the occurrence, however assured that the State is prepared to manage the situation very well.

He explained that one of the measures taken by the government to prevent further spread is the current lockdown. He equally assured that the contributions by donors will be adequately utilized in the fight and will be accounted for. "Barring major outbreak", Chukwulobelu said, "what we received will also be deployed to the State health sector."

In his remarks, a member of the Anambra State Covid-19 Action Committee and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Primus Odili commended IPAC for their gesture and aligned himself with the call by the group on all persons to support the cause without pandering to political interests. He reiterated that the state is doing very well in managing the challenges and will deliver to the satisfaction of the donors and ndi Anambra.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Interparty Affairs, Chief Ben Obi (Igwe APGA) said that IPAC donation is a symbolic support for the government in this time of health challenges as well as a demonstration of non-partisanship.

Interparty Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) is the Council for Registered Political Parties in Nigeria, a recognized umbrella body engaged in multi-party advocacy for credible and sustainable electoral environment.