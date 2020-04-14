Easter: Gov. Buni Felicitates With Christians, Urges Them To Be Prayerful

Listen to article

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has congratulated Christians in the state for the gift of life and good health to mark this auspicious occasion at a time when the world is faced with the Coronavirus pandemic as Christians mark Easter Monday.

A statement issued Monday by Director General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, said that Easter provides opportunity for people to be strong in faith and intensify prayers to seek divine intervention as the world battles the dreaded pandemic.

“His Excellency urged the people to reflect on the lessons of the Easter to be righteous, and observe the teachings of the religion to promote love, peace and unity.

“Governor Buni charged the Christian community to exploit opportunities of the Easter to pray for the state , Nigeria and humanity.

“He reminded the people of the state to observe preventive measures against the scourge”.

The statement added that the governor assured that his administration was committed to the safety and well being of the citizenry while calling on the people of the state to continue to cooperate with the state COVID-19 committee under the chairmanship of the State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana in preventing the spread if the pandemic in th state.