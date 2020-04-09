90% Of Covid-19 Patients Recover In Nigeria, NCDC DG Reveals.

Listen to article

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC DG ), Chikwe Ihekweazu has revealed that 90% of Covid-19 patients in Nigeria recovered without any intervention.

Ihekweazu stated this during a media briefing on Wednesday while responding to a question on how the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, recovered in less than one week revealed how Coronavirus patients recover.

According to Ihekweazu, someone infected with coronavirus, usually requires support for the body to recover by itself.

“We should remember that 90 per cent of these patients recover without any intervention. So, if you take something and say you recovered and that something is why you recovered, it doesn’t quite add up.

“There are very few viruses with a cure. So, you go to a hospital and for COVID-19, you’re given oxygen. Oxygen is not really a treatment; it’s to keep you alive for long enough for you to recover yourself,” he said.

Nigeria has recorded 276 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 44 patients have been discharged as at Wednesday night, 8th April 2020.