The Future Project, Y! Africa launches new website ‘Beating Corona’ to provide real-time information on pandemic interventions across Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria: 09 April 2020. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Future Project in partnership with Y! Africa has announced the launch of its website - Beating Corona ( https://beatingcorona.ng/) aimed at providing up-to-date information on all interventions of the coronavirus pandemic, across the 36 states of the federation.

Beating Corona website provides a comprehensive database of all current and past interventions across the 36 states of the federation; broken down state by state in a detailed, yet accessible form.

Other features on the website include daily updates on all that governmental bodies, corporations and others are doing to fight the scourge. To further provide context and insight into COVID-19’s impact across the country, the site will also constantly run nuanced, human-focused content through short videos, photography and on-the-street interviews.

“We acknowledge everyone who has donated their time and energy to make this site what it is, and alumni of The Future Awards Africa, who have been fantastic in ensuring their communities are safe”, said Bukonla Adebakin, Team Lead, The Future Project, while speaking on the outcome of the Beating Corona project.

For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please reach us via e-mail [email protected] or call +2348022226712.