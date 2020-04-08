Imo State Government To Train & Empower 5000 Youths

Listen to article

The Imo state Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday, said that five thousand youths would be captured in the first phase of his skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training for Imo youths.

The Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Mr. Noble Atulegu, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, adding that the programmes will fully kick-off as the battle for COVID-19 is over.

He said among other things that, resource persons will be brought into the state for the different stratas of training, which he said has a short term, mid-term and long term plans.

Atulegu pointed out that, “Phase one of our projects will empower five thousand unemployed graduates and we bring them together, we train them and give them something to start up a new business.

He further said as captured by Vanguard “Look at how we will achieve this, for our short term plan is for the graduates who just graduated from school. Because they have been exposed and have a certain level of knowledge, believe me, they will pick up very fast in their training.

“Then for the mid-term plan, is for young people who just finished secondary school. It may take that person a few months or up to a year to catch up with the training and quickly follow it to the last.