COVID-19: Ebube Muonso Distributes Food Items To Nigerians

As part of efforts to assuage the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world; the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (a.k.a Fr. Ebube Muonso) has distributed food stuff worth ten million naira to over four thousand needy Nigerians resident in Anambra State.

The items distributed include bags of rice, cartons of indomie, tubers of yams among others.

Sharing the items to the beneficiaries at his Parish Church of Blessed Iwene Tansi, Umudioka; Fr. Obimma said he learnt almsgiving and philanthropy to the downtrodden from his mentor and Archbishop, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, who is also a committed giver.

He appreciated his friend, Chief Obiorah Okonkwo, a former Governorship aspirant in the state, who also supported with thousands of hand sanitizers.

He further urged others well-to-do individuals to assist the needy and vulnerable individuals around them, as according to him, it is through interpersonal assistance that the effect of the period could be better assuaged .

He said, "I have emptied my personal account to make sure this happened; and by God's grace by next week Monday, and in two weeks time, I shall do another round of giving to the poor in our society. I also urge those who have to give out to others, as givers never lack.

"I am overwhelmed when I saw over 4,000 people ready to collect food. I praised God that I thought it wise to do the food apostolate. I have taken the lead, others in the mission should also follow."

"I am sure soon Coronavirus will be a thing of the past, because Jesus Christ died for us that we may live .

"I urge Nigerians and Christians to have hope in Jesus Christ. We shall overcome Coronavirus because with hope and faith, we are more than conquerors. Coronavirus shall come to an end. God heal your people in Jesus name....Amen."

In their separate reactions, some of the beneficiaries, including Mrs Ezenwa Oraegbune and Mrs. Ngozika Onwuakpaelo expressed gratitude to God for using Fr. Ebube Mounso to provide food and succour for them, even as they prayed God to bless, enrich him the more, and also expand his ministry.

Fr. Ebube Muonso has given scholarship to thousands of people, cars to his workers, and has also built houses for the poor, among other ways he has manifested his philanthropy.