Covid 19: Ebonyi fumigates markets, public facilities.

Listen to article

In order to forestall the spread of the global scourge covid -19, Ebonyi State government has commenced the fumigation of markets and other public places across the state.

Flagging off the exercise at the Margaret Umahi International Market, Abakaliki, the state governor, David Umahi explained that the exercise had become necessary to disinfect public places to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus and other deadly diseases in the state.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe stated that the exercise shows government’s preparedness to secure the lives of its citizens, which is one of the constitutional mandates of a leader.

“The exercise is very important and it shows government preparedness to secure the lives of its citizens which is one of the constitutional mandates of a leader. Since the outbreak of this global menace called COVID-19, the government and Governor of Ebonyi State has taken proactive steps to ensure that this menace is kept far away from Ebonyi State and as a way of encouraging other states in Nigeria to follow through and ensure that COVID-19 is not giving a chance to have its way in Nigeria”.

“Unfortunately, because of some persons who transported themselves into Nigeria, they also had contacts with Nationals and States outside the shore of Nigeria where this virus has had its way. Unfortunately, we have the number growing in Nigeria because of human contacts”.

“This ugly development has not detered the government and Governor of Ebonyi State from continuing in taking proactive steps in ensuring that Ebonyi is safe and secured. What we are about to Flag off today is one of the series of the proactive steps taken by the governor and his administration to ensure that COVID-19 is not found in any part of Ebonyi State”.

“Therefore, we commend Governor David Umahi as a true leader and lover of his people. We commend him as a man who has the mandate of God in his leadership strides. The efforts, logistics and investment of the government of Ebonyi State within these few weeks to ensure that this deadly virus doesn’t gain entrance into Ebonyi State is very whooping but that’s nothing compared to loosing one life in Ebonyi State”.

“The Governor feels that the lives of Ebonyians matter more to him than saving money for other projects. He has invested hugely in this exercise. On daily basis, we are on the road; we are on the borders of Ebonyi and neighbouring States, the Governor said.

He also called on residents of the state to maintain environmental hygiene, take other precautionary measures and be law-abiding to contain the spread of coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezurike further explained that the exercise is inevitable because some of the diseases are transmitted by insects and wild animals.

He said the exercise was carried out on a Sunday because of the side effects of the chemicals and appealed to people coming to the market from tomorrow to endeavor to use their face masks.