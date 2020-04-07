Osun community raises relief team to cushion effect of lockdown over covid19

Listen to article

Stakeholders from Otan Ayegbaju town in Boluwaduro local government area of Osun State have set up an intervention group to provide relief for the residents to mitigate the effect of the lockdown due to COVID-19.

The group is headed by Dr. Shade Adeyemi-Balogun with some indigenes drawn from other areas of specialization.

Speaking on behalf of the elders of the community, Dr. Segun Aina said group would provide an emergency relief service and sensitization for the people residing in Otan Ayegbaju.

The group is expected to create effective awareness on prevention of COVID-19 within the community.

He said the group would source funds, purchase food and medical materials for people within Otan Ayegbaju.

He added that the group would also interface and collaborate with other communities around Otan and the Boluwaduro Local Govt on collective efforts to prevent the spread of covid19 to the area.

"However, since this initiative is part of efforts to compliment government activities aimed at curtailing the spread of the dreaded corona virus pandemic, the Otan COVID-19 Relief Team is expected to engage with and attract benefit and support for Otan Ayegbaju from programs of the various levels of government, its agencies and potential individual/corporate benefactors", Aina said.