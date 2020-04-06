Coronavirus: FCT Minister Declares Mondays, Wednesdays And Saturdays As Market Days In Abuja

Listen to article

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced days of the week when markets will operate in Abuja.

The markets in the territory will now only operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 7.000 am to 2:00 pm.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, gave this directive in Abuja on Monday, April 6 in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye.

The directive was taken after a meeting with FCT Market Managers and the top hierarchy of the FCT Police Command, led by the FCT Police Commissioner, Adamu Ciroma.

According to Bello, the directive is part of the ongoing measure to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus infection in the FCT.

He added that only retailers will be allowed to operate within the markets as wholesale services would not be permitted.

He advised FCT residents to patronize markets within their neighbourhoods rather than going to the major markets in the FCT, in order limit the spread of the virus between communities in the FCT.

The FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma assured that the FCT Police Command would enforce the directive, even as he advised residents against flouting this regulation.

Malam Bello, however, directed market managers and the FCT Police Command to ensure compliance with this directive by monitoring all entry and exit points of the various markets as well as activities of the traders.