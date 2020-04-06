Funke Akindele Begs For Forgiveness For Violating Lagos Lockdown Orders

Listen to article

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele , also known as Jenifa, has apologised for hosting a celebrity-studded birthday party despite the government’s COVID-19 lockdown directives.

The actress said Naira Marley had been at her residence before the lockdown was announced.

She also pledged to support the Nigerian government in creating more awareness in eradicating the coronavirus pandemic.

Akindele, also known as Jenifa, stated this in a video released on her Social Media platforms a few hours before her arrest on Sunday.

The actress was arrested by the officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, for hosting a house party that contravened the lockdown order of the government.

She was taken from her residence in Amen Estate off the Lekki-Epe Expressway to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

In the video, Akindele apologised to her fans for not leading by example amid the COVID-19 stay-at-home order of the government.

She said, “I have seen all the messages on Social Media. I will not intentionally mislead people.

CONNECT WITH US