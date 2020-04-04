Delta APC Blast Unprofessionalism Of State Information Commissioner

Listen to article

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed sadness over the "unschooled attitude of the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, who rushed to the press to deny trending videos of crisis in Warri axis of the state.

Army who were out to enforce the 14 days lockdown ordered by the State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, allegedly murdered one Joseph Pessu, which led to a reprisal on the army, killing one of them by the irate youths.

The death of the army triggered anger on their part, leading to two of them threatening to sleep with women and girls in Warri, and infesting them with HIV/AIDS virus in a viral video.

But the Information Commissioner denied the video and one other claiming that no army was killed in Warri.

Responding to the mouthpiece of the state government, the Publicity Secretary of APC, Barr. Sylvester Omonina, in a press statement blasted the insensitiveness of the state government for swiftly aligning with the military.

The primary purpose of every Government is to provide, and protect her citizens from external aggressors and those who do not mean well for her citizens. That is, the welfare of the people is the most important duty of government.

Based on an ugly incident resulting to recent death of one Mr Pessu, who lived in Warri, information was rife in the social media that some angry youth allegedly molested some men on uniforms. Though, the action of the youth was said to be a spontaneous reaction to the shooting to death of the said Mr. Pessu, discerning mind/most Deltans expressed their disenchantment with the reaction of the youth and/ or what happened.

Meanwhile, as a fallout of the above, some overzealous soldiers threatened to unleash mayhem on women in Warri. Shockingly, instead of Delta State Government's condemnation of such threat, and using soothing words to calm the nerves of Deltans, the Government, through its Commissioner for Information, told journalists, without investigating the veracity or otherwise of the threat issued by the misguided soldiers, feebly tried to cast aspersions/doubt on the viral video, to the effect that the video was concocted to create confusion and defame the Nigerian Army.

Information in the news, available to APC, Deltans and Nigerians says that the soldiers who issued the said threat were later found out to be serving soldiers in 9-Brigade, Ikeja military Cantonment, Lagos State. They have been arrested by the Authority. We say, Thank you to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for the security architecture put in place in fishing out those soldiers.

Presently, what baffles Deltans and people of goodwill is the speed of light with which Delta State Government came out to create an excuse for those soldiers! Whose interest was the State Government, through her Commissioner for Information serving?

The Commissioner for Information ought to know and should know that "a threat to any Deltan(s)is a threat to the collective corporate existence and sacred humanity".

But for the responsive and prompt actions of the Nigerian Army, the Commissioner for Information was sowing seed of hatred among Deltans that perceived "political enemies were the ones trying to create confusion in Delta State". In recent times, it is audible to the deaf and clear to the blind that Delta State Government play politics with every constructive criticism, meant for the good/welfare of Deltans!

APC, Delta call on the Government of Delta State to apologise to Deltans for the embarrassment and misguided statements used against Deltans and those whose interest is a better Delta State for the good of Deltans. There is no gainsaying the fact that Delta State Government goofed on this present issue of security threat to Deltans. Deltans deserve apologies.

Because of the collossal embarrassment caused Deltans by the Commissioner for Information, most Deltans have lost confidence in him. They can no longer trust the Government, with information coming through him. We therefore call on him to resign from that exhorted position honourably. That is the right thing to do at this point.

We call on Deltans to continue to tow the line of peace. There is no better option to peace, if we must achieve Delta of our dream.

Once gain, we appreciate the Nigerian Army/security agents for apprehending those soldiers who issued out the threat, capable of sending fears and causing confusion in Warri and her environs. The Nigerian Army had once again shown that it is a responsible organization.

Sylvester Imonina, Esq.,

Publicity Secretary, APC, Delta State.

3rd of April, 2020.