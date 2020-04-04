TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Enugu State Loses Commission For Health

By The Nigerian Voice
The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu has passed on. The renowned surgeon died on Friday night at a prominent private hospital, Memphys Hospital, Enugu. Hie death was confirmed by his Oji River Constituency representative in Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Jeff Mbah.

The House of Assembly member was said to have described Ugochukwu, a Surgeon, as a genius and technocrat, adding: “He is a great loss to both Enugu state and Nigeria.

“We are talking about a renowned Professor of Surgeon who has a lot to offer in turning around out health sector.

“It’s a terrible blow.”


