Gov. Uzodinma Innaugrates Interim Management Committee Chairmen of the 27 LGAs

Earlier today, following the directive of the Imo State House of Assembly, His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Executive Governor of Imo State inaugurated the Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairmen for the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Recall that on the 31st March 2020, the Imo State House of Assembly unanimously told the Governor to as a matter of urgency, constitute an Interim Management Committee to oversee the activities of local Governments for effective management and governance in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

His Excellency Sen Hope Uzodinma while adhering the directive of the Imo State House of Assembly in his wisdom approved the constitution of Interim Management Committee in the 27 LGA of Imo State and today swore them in and the chairmen are:

1. Bar. Emma Njoku - Aboh Mbaise

2. Chief Larry Obinna Chikwe - Ahiazu Mbaise

3. Chief Francis Onyeberechi - Ezinihitte Mbaise

4. Bar. Chidi Okechukwu - Ehime Mbano

5. Olemgbe Chike - Ihette Uboma

6. Hon. C. C ihejirike - Obowo

7. Mrs. Nkechi Mbaonu - Okigwe

8. Charles Mathew Ijezie - Onuimo

9. Chika Okoroike - Isialla Mbano

10. Gloria Mbadigwe - Idea to North

11. Mayor Obinna Nweke - Ngor Okpalla

12. Ambrose Nkwodinma - Owerri municipal

13. Chukwuma Ikeaka - Ideato South

14. Enyioha okechukwu - owerri west

15. Frank Onyejiaka - Nkwerre

16. Kenneth Uka - Isu

17. Emeka Iheanacho - Njaba

18. Cosmos Iwuagwu - Nwangele

19. Mrs. Ifeoma Ndupu - Orlu

20. Hon. Uchenna Osigwe - Orsu

21. Nze Nyerere Ogbonna - Oru east

22. Hon. Emma Mazi - Oguta

23. Amadioha Marcel - Ohaji/Egbema

24. Willie Okoliegwo - Oru west

25. John Eke - Mvaitoli

26. Engr. Lams ibeh - owerri north

27. Mr. Tony Jude iwuamadi - Ikeduru

His Excellency Sen Hope Uzodimma charged the Chairmen to be a good ambassadors of his Progressive Government of shared prosperity in their different LGAs.