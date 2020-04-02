Finally, Fayose's Coronavirus Test Is Out

Listen to article

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has revealed the result of the Coronavirus test he undergone.

The former governor said he tested negative for Coronavirus.

Lere Olayinka, Fayose’s media aide in a statement on Thursday, said he was delighted to be adjudged free of the virus and asked more Nigerians to go for test while praying for victims.

” I took a COVID-19 test yesterday because of my perceived exposure in the last two weeks, I just got the result which is negative

”Notwithstanding, I will remain indoor like other Nigerians and I encourage more people to go for the test and remain at home in line with government directive,” Fayose said.