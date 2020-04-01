COVID-19: April Fool will add panic to the world, MSSN warns

Listen to article

COVID-19 Incident Volunteers has warned Nigerians to ignore April Fool's Day jokes amid the raging coronavirus pandemic affecting many countries.

The April 1 tradition sees families, web users and corporations embrace practical jokes.

But the group urged Nigerians to desist from such act as the global death toll mounts and billions remain under some form of lockdown.

In a publicity message by the leader of the group, Saheed Ashafa, the group described as inappropriate the act of playing pranks on people in this "sober moment".

The CIV, which is a project of the MSSNLagos, in its message titled '#AprilFool: Jokes Apart, Coronavirus Jokes Not!', said, "We heard of the positive status of many top government officials, celebrities and public figures, from across the globe, simply because they are news personalities.

"Many 'unknown persons' have also been infected with the viral disease, who were never in the news; but it remains a piece of bad news to their loved ones. Alas! They're actually in the news of global counting of victims of the #COVID-19 pandemic.

"Superpowers have lost control and their economy is in shambles. The mighty are being humbled while developing nations are trembling.

"Coronavirus plays not to hide and seek. It's killing thousands and causing pandemonium across the world.

"We don't have to make jokes about lives affected and to be affected. If you or a close relation is affected, you'll never know of jokes and would even weep if you see others laughing.

"Let's not #AprilFool and add panic to that which is shaking the world, causing lockdown of states, halting international summits, suspending events and occasions, shutting businesses and imprisoning humans indoor."

CORONAVIRUS FOOLS NO ONE, DON'T MAKE FOOL OF LIVES!

Signed

Saheed Ashafa, (PhD)

Amir, MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit

08173291878