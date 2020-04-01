Biafra Nations Youth League, (BNYL) Leader moved to isolation center

Listen to article

National President of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has been moved to undisclosed isolation center following report that he tested positive to Covid-19.

The group through its Chief Press Secretary, Richard Dianabasi Odung told The Nigerian Voice that the isolation center where he is was secured by the group. He also disclosed that the group will partner with the health sector for his treatment but will take care of the funding.

Odung hoped that he will be fine in the shortest time.