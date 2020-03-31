UBA donates N28M to Ebonyi state Govt. to fight against Covid 19.

Listen to article

In line with her corporate social responsibility policy, the United Bank for Africa PLC has donated the sum of N28.5 Mn to Ebonyi state government to help in the fight against the pandemic Coronavirus scourge in the state.

Presenting the cheque to the governor at the the new governor's office, the branch controller of the bank Mr Sam Agbo said that Governor David Umahi has demonstrated the capacity to handle the scourge hence the support to ensure all necessary materials are provided to mitigate the scourge as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Mr Agbo commended the Governor's dogged determination and commitment to the fight against Corona Virus scourge, adding that his timely response to the malaise should attract appropriate support by all kind-hearted organisations.

He said, " With the effort, the state government is making, I believe we will fight this scourge.

"I want to assure you here that the United Bank for Africa is committed to partnering with the government that will show prompt response to the pandemic.

"To this end, I am pleased to present to the state government the sum of Twenty Eight Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira only as our own contribution to the fight against this pandemic.

"We pray it does not get to Ebonyi State by the special grace of God.

Responding, Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi called on other organisations to emulate the humanitarian assistance from the UBA and reiterated his commitments towards providing enabling relationship with the donor.

The Governor who was represented by the Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru assured that the money will immediately be used to procure medical equipment and facilities needed to fight COVID19 scourge.