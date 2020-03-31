Coronavirus: Obiano Gives Tax Relief To Traders, Business Owners in Anambra 

Listen to article

In furtherance of his promise to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has approved 10% tax relief as stimulus package for all traders and business owners in Anambra State.

This was confirmed in Awka by the Chairman of Anambra Inland Revenue Service (AIRS), and Head of Anambra Covid-19 Stimulus Package Sub-Committee, Dr David Nzekwu on 1st April, 2020.

Dr. Nzekwu explained that the category of traders and business owners who will enjoy the stimulus package will receive the refund of 10% of what they paid as Personal Income Tax in 2019.

Said Dr. Nzekwu: " The Governor's directive to the ANSG Covid-19 STIMULUS Package Committee is very clear and we are already working out the modalities for the immediate implementation of the stimulus package to the beneficiaries. This is in addition to other incentives, including the provision of relief materials to the elderly and other vulnerable people."

Dr. Nzekwu equally advised ndi Anambra to take advantage of the AIRS Tax advisory on how they can pay their taxes online or through designated government bank accounts.

"Anybody who goes about harassing Ndi Anambra over taxes on the streets is an illegal tax collector. Call the police and the authorities when you see such persons” Dr. Nzekwu said.

The tax refund is yet another strategic action by the Anambra state government to support the citizens during the period in anticipation of economic downturn that may arise from the Coronavirus pandemic.