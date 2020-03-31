Port operations will continue during lockdown, says NPA

Listen to article

Import and export operations will continue at the ports in Lagos despite a curfew declared on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced.

In a press statement on Monday, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Jatto Adams, said, “Consequent to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that Lagos seaports, (Apapa and Tin can Island Ports) should remain open in the duration of the two-week lockdown of Lagos State, the Nigerian Ports Authority hereby assures all stakeholders that arrangements have been made for operations at the ports to continue without hinderance.

“Safety procedures, which will guarantee the wellbeing and security of stakeholders and staff have been put in place and all are advised to kindly comply with directives of port officials.

“All other government agencies responsible for smooth operations in the ports are enjoined to be at their respective duty posts to discharge their functions in line with the presidential directive of maintaining operational functions at the Lagos ports.

“The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority assures all stakeholders of its commitment to facilitation of trade in Nigeria.”

