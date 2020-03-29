Two men nabbed for vandalising telecom mast

Listen to article

Men of Ogun State Police Command today arrested two members of a syndicate who specialised in vandalising Telecom mast in Ifo local government area and its environ.

The suspects, Monsuru Bankole and Kehinde Bello were arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ifo division that hoodlums numbering about ten have invaded Airtel telecommunication mast at abule Ogun area of the town and that they were about carting away the back up batteries of the mast.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi conformed thus to The Nigerian Voice.

He said "On receiving the distress call, the DPO Ifo division CSP Adekunle Samson quickly mobilized his anti robbery team and swiftly moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but they were hotly chased and two members of the gang were arrested while others escaped."

He said items recovered from the suspects include a Volkswagen bus with registration number APP 871 XH, twelve telecom back up batteries valued at about three million naira, gas cylinder, iron cutter and other house breaking equipments.

The Commissioner of police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson directed that the suspects be thoroughly investigated with the view of charging them to court as soon as possible.

He ordered a massive manhunt for the escaped members of the gang and assured that they would be apprehended and brought to book.