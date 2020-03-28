Three Suspected Cases Of Corronavirus Allegedly Observed In Delta

Listen to article

Amidst the total lockdown ordered by the Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, unconfirmed report of three suspected cases have thrown Okpanam kingdom in pandemonium.

Okpanam, Oshimili north local government area of the state is a suburb of Asaba, the Delta state capital.

A trending post on Wong Box, a Facebook page, a practicing Epidemiologist in the state, simply identified as Dr. R.O.C Ikwuogu, disclosed that he got report about the arrival of the alleged suspect from the United Kingdom into the community.

According to him, one Emeka Ijeh, returned from London on 23rd March 2020, among others and allegedly refused to go on self Isolation in compliance to a 14 day compulsory observation of those from affected countries.

Hear him, "Ì am Dr R.O.C Ikwuogu, Delta State Epidemiologist. I had a bitter experience todaý at Okpanam. The Epidemiology unit received report of Emeka Ijeh a returnee from London on 23/3/2020 who refused to isolate.

"My SDSNO placed a call to him but the man was full of abuses on the SDSNO. We want to go there with the intent of discussing why he should self isolate but because of the phone call experience, we went to the Ogoani of Okpanam who asked the Chairman of vigilante group in Okpanam to lead us to the place.

"On getting to his house opposite the Omu of Okpanam. He was informed that some persons are looking for him. He came down and while we tried to exchange pleasantries, he started abusing us that we are infringing on his privacy.

"When I tried to explain, he said that I would have the disease someday and ordered us out of his compound saying he is a WHO staff. We left quietly but I never knew that he was following us.

"I will send to you what happened thereafter. The HCH could not come to our aid and the Police did nothing because no authority spoke on the matter.

"3 fresh returnees are in Okpanam gallavanting without observing the 14 days mandatory self isolation", he added.

Meanwhile, the state governor said "As families across Delta State prepare to comply with our precautionary lockdown measures, I want to reassure you all that this decision must not be taken lightly. It was taken after thorough consultations with experts, and it is aimed at protecting you and your families.

"As a medical doctor, I have watched and read reports on the Coronavirus. It is real — and its effects are devastating to communities and to the human body. However, it does not travel on its own. When people do not move, it does not spread.

"This is why, we will continue to work with community leaders at all levels across Delta State to sensitize them on the need for holistic compliance of the lockdown. Together, we can and we will beat this thing. But we can only do this if you play your own role".