Obasanjo Volunteers 32-Room Presidential Library Facility For COVID-19 Isolation Centre

In a show of support to human cause, Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has handed over his 32-room mansion at Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State, to the state government with immediate effect.

The 85-year-old soldier-turned politician has directed that the imposing facility on one of the highest altitudes in the ancient city be used as isolation centre for victims of the dreaded Coronavirus disease. Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, announced this in a press statement.

Obasanjo, a retired Army General had ruled Nigeria as Head of State from February 1976 to October 1979 and handed over the reins to the late President Shehu Shagari of the defunct National Party of Nigeria. On May 29, 1999, Obasanjo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was inaugurated as the second President of the country and exited office in 2007 after a two-term tenure.

Obasanjo had moved to the exotic building after serving out his terms as president. “The former president has handed over his former residence ( the 32-room facility) to the Ogun State Government for immediate take over. “He is concerned about the pandemic and he said those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so,” the statement said.

The facility of 32 bedrooms, all an ensuite, located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta, overlooking the entire city, has a standby generator.