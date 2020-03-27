Ebonyi closes border to fight Coronavirus

Listen to article

In way to stop the spreading of the pandemic Coronavirus and protect the citizens of the state, Ebonyi Government has stated her preparedness to close its borders from Saturday.

In a state wide broadcast, Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi announced this said though Nigeria has 51 confirmed cases and one death, the state has not recorded any confirmed case.

He explained that the essence of closing the borders is to stop passengers and commuters who may be healthy carriers coming into the state and protect the residents from contacting the virus.

The Governor led the state COVID-19 Medical team, which he is the Chairman to monitor compliance to the state government’s orders on safety measures to be adopted by essential services centres in the state.

Addressing staff of Native Kitchen Restaurant, Abakaliki, the Governor urged them to be watchful and report anyone they suspect of having symptoms of the virus like coughing to government

“We are checking for cholera, Lassa Fever, Covid-19. You have to be your neighbour's keeper by giving us information. This will help us to protect Ebonyi State.

“From Saturday no one will be allowed to come in or go out. Only vehicles carrying food stuffs, construction materials and medical supplies will be allowed to come in. Only patients going in or out for treatment will be allowed pasaage,” he stated.

The Governor with his medical team carried the same sensitization message on how to prevent the deadly scourge of coronavirus to other institutions namely; Accss bank, Unity bank and other banks.