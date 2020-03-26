Zulum Inspects Capital Projects, Expressles Satisfaction With Level,Quality of Works

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday evening expressed his excitement with the progress and quality of eight ongoing capital projects which he started last month across the state.

The projects which mostly are skills acquisition scheme, housing, empowerment, education and healthcare capital projects were inspected by Governor Zulum within Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area on Wednesday in a private convoy of few aides, during which he directed that all the projects be delivered before May 29, 2020.

The governor started his visits with the University of Maiduguri to inspect progress of 50 units of one-bedroom houses for junior staffs, as part of the state government’s intervention to increase staff housing at the University.

He was at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, where he assessed an auditorium with capacity to accommodate 1,080 persons, which is an intervention project being constructed by the state government in fulfillment of promise made following the hospital management’s request. The auditorium is to have capacity for 1,000 participants of healthcare events.

The Governor was also at the 48-bed Maternity Hospital at Abbaganaram community and another 30-bed expansion work at Yerwa Marternity Hospital to assess the progress of the projects.

Other projects inspected by the Governor include construction sites of new blocks of classrooms at Gwange 2 Primary School and continuation of 60-classrooms mega school started by the Kashim Shettima's administration near the Shehu of Borno's palace

Zulum was at the new complex of the Borno State Library Board designed to accommodate 700 readers and researchers. He also inspected a new office complex being built for the state’s investment coordination body.

He however expressed satisfaction with the quality and level of work in all the places visited.