Imo State Govt. Orders Closure of Night Clubs, Entertainment Hubs,Urges Civil Servants above 45yrs to stay at home

Listen to article

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma as part of precautionary measures to prevent the entry and spread of Covid-19 in Imo state, yesterday, Tuesday 24th of March, 2020 ordered that Imo workers aged 45 years and above are now to work from home while all night life and entertainment hubs will cease operations from today.

The Governor while addressing a press conference said, "we will continue to update you as to the precautionary measures as we find it necessary to do so." He said, Imo is safe and in the hands of God. According to the Imo chief executive, the Taskforce his government set up, a crack team of medical professionals and experts are working 24/7 to ensure that Imo state is safe from the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

However, he said those Civil Servants on essential services will continue to come to work and promised that adequate measures have been put in place for their safety.

Governor Uzodimma reiterated that his government will continue to be proactive in the fight against the virus and enjoined all citizens of the state to maintain social distancing and strive to upgrade their personal hygiene.

Governor Uzodimma added: “We are consistent with our commitment to the fight against Coronavirus. Our commitment to ensure that citizens' awareness is put in place is unwavering. We will continue to remain vigilant to ensure that all things needed to enlighten our people about this dreaded disease are put in place.”

While admitting that Coronavirus is real and spreading fast, the Governor assured that he is ready to guard against anything that will bring the disease to the state. “Today, we decided to procure hand sanitizers and we will distribute them to all nooks and crannies of the state, “he said.

Governor Uzodimma further promised that his administration will continue to do it's best to ensure that the state is safe. He encouraged the citizens to watch out for coronavirus symptoms and go for test, stating that Imo state has one of the best Isolation Centres in the country.