Crescent Varsity engages students online

In furtherance of adherence to government directives on social distancing and to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in this critical period, the Vice Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila has directed all lecturers to maximise the use of the institution's online learning platform.

He gave this directive so that students of the prestigious institution which prides itself as Citadel of Academic and Moral Excellence would not stay idle in their various homes until resumption which remained indefinite.

Recall that the university authority had asked students and staff to vacate its campus last weekend until further notice while all physical academic activities including part-time examinations were also suspended indefinitely in conformity with the directives of the federal and state governments.

In a memo circulated on the Crescent University WhatsApp platform, Head of Information and Project Management Unit, Mr Ibrahim Awinle informed that "In a bid to continue to engage our students during this period and afterwards, the Vice Chancellor has directed that we maximize our online learning platform."

Awinle urged lecturers to complete the Google forms "and assigned course lists to the link within 36 hours". This he said is in line with global best practices