Abba Kyari, President Buhari's Chief Of Staff Tests Positive To Corona Virus

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was gathered that Kyari, who had recently returned from Germany through Egypt, did not show symptoms of COVID-19.

The Chief of Staff was said to have isolated himself upon return from the trip on suspicion that he may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, President Buhari was said to have however tested negative for the virus.

Kyari is said to be currently undergoing treatment at an undisclosed facility.