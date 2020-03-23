Osun House of Assembly suspends legislative activities over COVID-19

Listen to article

Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of Speaker Timothy Owoeye today suspended all Parliamentary activities for 16 days as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference after parliamentary session, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Health, Hon. Kunle Akande and Hon. Adenike Abioye stated that the state Assembly having realized that it will be difficult to maintain the recommended social distancing, the House decided to put sessions and hearing on hold for 16 days.

He added that the house took the decision in order to ensure that everyone in the state is safe and in compliance with the directive of the state and federal government that cancelled gathering of over 50 persons.

Akande recalled that the Governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola had banned all public gatherings including churches, mosques and schools to avoid the spread of Corona virus.

Akande said although the state has not recorded any case of the deadly coronavirus, saying all hands must be on deck to contain the spread of the virus into the state.

He urged residents and citizens of the state to observe all precautions of regular hand washing,use of hand sanitizer, above all observing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

According to him "At a parliamentary session held this morning, 23rd March, 2020, the leadership and members of the 7th Assembly agreed that it will be difficult to maintain the World Health Organization WHO social distancing standard in a populated work environment as the Assembly.

"The State of Osun House of Assembly wishes to announce the immediate suspension of all Parliamentary activities, sessions and hearing for the next 16 days.

He admonished the people of the state to see it as needful by reporting any suspected case to necessary authorities, noting that its by reporting that the emergency Committees set up by the state will be able to respond promptly.