Teacher in police net for defiling student

Listen to article

A secondary school teacher, Azunyere Chima has been arrested by men of Ogun State police command for defiling his 14-year-old student.

The 23-year-old randy teacher was apprehended following a report by the father of the victim who reported at Ibafo divisional headquarters that his daughter was lured to the house of the suspect who happened to be her ART teacher under the pretence that he wanted to help her on her practical work.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that on getting to his house, the suspect dragged the girl into his room, over powered and forcefully had sex with her as a result of which the victim was bleeding seriously from her private part.

The PPRO said the DPO Ibafo, SP Abiodun Ayinde detailed his detectives to the residence of the suspect at Aseese area where he was promptly arrested.

"He has since made a confessional statement to the police, while the victim has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment", PPRO said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson directed that the suspect be transferred to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and prosecution.