March 23, 2020 | General News

NCDC Explains Why ex-PPMC boss Died Of Coronavirus

By The Nigerian Voice
The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday disclosed reasons former Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu, died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Achimugu’s death which increased the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria to 36 was said to have occurred after his return to Nigeria from United Kingdom (UK), a country battling severely with the disease, two weeks ago.

NCDC, in a statement on its official social media handle, claimed that the 67-year-old former PPMC boss returned home after his medical treatment in UK.

According to NCDC, the first coronavirus death in Nigeria has been recorded and the case is a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK. And before his death, he had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy.


