Delta Government Reiterates Commitment To Improving Basic Education Standard

Listen to article

Delta state government said it is committed to ensuring that there is improvement in Basic Education Standard in the State.

The Executive Chairman Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Sunny Ogwu gave the affirmation that the State Government would not relent in her efforts in ensuring that the standard of education continually improves in the State.

The SUBEB Chairman made the affirmation at Abuja after a two day training organized by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for all SUBEB Executive Chairmen in the country.

Ogwu made it known that training and retraining of both teaching and non teaching staff in public basic schools will continue to receive adequate priority adding that the Delta State Government was not relenting in putting adequate infrastructures in place conducive for learning across the state .

On the just concluded meeting of all Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards in the country with UBEC management, Ogwu said that the meeting was to strategize and come up with various measures on how to improve the standard of basic education in the country.

The Delta SUBEB boss urged all stakeholders including Local Education Authority Secretaries to put their hands on deck to tackle the challenges confronting the sector especially the issue of out of school children.

Meanwhile, Executive Secretary Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Dr.Hamid Bobboyi has enjoined all SUBEB Chairmen across the nation to come up with achievable solutions to the many challenges facing the effective implementation of basic education in Nigeria.

“We have a lot in our hands to contend with in our pursuit to attain UBE targets (access, equity, quality and relevance). Therefore, it is imperative that all hands are on deck in seeking solutions to mitigate the challenges confronting the sub-sector. Dr. Hamid Bobboyi said