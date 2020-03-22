March 22: Deep Passion in Prayer

Listen to article

In Philippians 4: 6, the Apostle Paul encouraged us, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition [supplication NKJV], with thanksgiving, present your request to God.” The fifth step to a life of confident and successful prayer is to make supplication. Supplication means, “To ask for, to request for in a respectable and humble manner.” Supplication implies three more things: to intercede, to petition and to brood.

Brooding refers to a deep passion. When you offer supplication, you feel the heart of God and greatly desire His will. This often involves weeping in prayer or praying more fervently. God shows you some of what He’s feeling and unites you with His purposes and desires. Supplication is a natural outgrowth of thanksgiving. When you give thanks, you usually move into supplication because thanksgiving pleases God and He reveals to you what is in His heart.

There are many examples of earnest supplications to the Lord in the Bible. On Mount Camel, while confronting the prophets of Baal, Elijah cried out, “Answer me, O Lord, answer me, so these people will know that you, O Lord, are God, and that you are turning their hearts back again” (1 Kings 18:37). When King Jehoshaphat and the people of Judah were surrounded by three enemy armies, the king cried out, “O Lord, God of our fathers, are you not the God who is in heaven? You rule over all the kingdoms of the nations. Power and might are in your hand, and no one can withstand you” (2 Chronicles 20:6, 12). Cry out to the Lord with a heart of passion and He will always come to your rescue; your prayer will he answer because He loves you and He’s always listening to hear from you. He’s invited you to call Him in the day of trouble. He’s faithful and steadfast. He’ll hear and answer for His name’s sake and for the sake of His Son, Jesus Christ. Note: You should come before the Lord in earnest prayer and believing He’s listening and will grant the desire of your heart.

Let’s pray: Father God, I desire to bring my petition to you in earnest prayer. Please hear my heart as I approach your throne of grace in my time of need. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Joshua 10-12; Luke 1: 39-56

Make Your Request Known Today.