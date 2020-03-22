Each Nation To Itself

Listen to article

The world has never quite seen anything like what we are witnessing right now. Globalization might have many advantages but we are currently reaping its downside.

The speed of transmission of the Covid-19 virus is stunning, no thanks to Globalization. This is the birth of the new world order in Pandemonium where sneezing by an individual becomes a security threat to others.

Only God knows when the current Pandemic will run its course and whether there will be multiple waves of affliction due to re-infection.

Poor personal hygiene habits and abnormal culinary practices may soon be frowned upon just as much as wearing an explosive suicide belt.

The universal spread of the corona virus and the dislocation it is visiting on all countries simultaneously means that it is now every country for itself. Do not expect aid from foreign donor nations which are equally hit.

Africans and particularly Nigerians must prevail upon their respective governments to proactively arrest the Pandemic before it becomes fully entrenched in their lands.

All countries are closing their borders, discouraging human assembly and preparing palliative measures to protect their workers and citizens from economic dislocation.

Nigeria neither manufactures face masks, hand gloves nor ventilators. If what is happening in Italy and Spain happens in Nigeria or Africa, it will be a bloodbath.

Leaders who made investments in expansionism their prime policy instead of investments in healthcare facilities at home or education of their workforce can no more travel abroad on medical tourism.

All of us must now sit at home and salvage our country, savaged by injustice, destroyed by vindictiveness, crippled by leadership incapacity even before the advent of Covid-19, together.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.