Coronavirus: APC Blasts Buhari's Critics, Says Presidential Action Greater than Speech

A support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress better known as APC Mandate Defenders has attacked those criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing to address the nation concerning the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja by the national publicity of the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group noted that in moments of national emergency, 'Presidential Action' is more needed than 'Presidential Speech' or address to the nation.

'Since the outbreak of the virus, Mr. President has taken some bold steps like setting up and inaugurating a presidential taskforce headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, setting up another committee to examine the impacts of the virus on the economy among many other initiatives.'

Accordingly, Mr. President has been implementing the reports and recommendations of the various committees which has led to the reduction of the pomp price of Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol from N145 to N125, announcement of plans to slash the 2020 budget by N1.5trillion, banning of flights by officials in the various ministries, departments, agencies and parastatals of government from travelling to countries affected by coronavirus.

The group further explained that a Nigerian who was previously tested positive was recently tested negative after undergoing some medications in the country while the Italian who brought the virus into the country is about to be released from the isolation centre.

These are all bold marks made by the various actions Mr. President has taken which a mere Presidential Address cannot help but will only exacerbate the situation because of spin-doctors who will turn the president's address into a political enterprise.

The group also lambasted the former Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi for under-estimating the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as the capacity of the current occupant in handling the Presidential Taskforce for the Control of Coronavirus in his Thursday's Column in Thisday Newspaper.

Saying, the SGF is not only qualified and capable of leading the taskforce, but also has capacity to mobilize men and material as well as coordinate national efforts to contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

As SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha is responsible for the monitoring, evaluation and coordinating the implementation of Federal Government policies and programmes. So, the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus is still an off-shoot of his official mandate which he has proved his capacity and has continued to maintain the high pedestal of service in the fight against coronavirus.

The group therefore advised Nigerians to support the taskforce and other initiatives of Mr. President instead of criticising and wailing over a 'Presidential Speech' or address which will add little or nothing to the efforts of Mr. President in containing the virus.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders