NNPC Confirms N125/Litre As New Price Of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)

The Nation's Oil Company, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have announced reduction in the retail pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The new price regime will translate to N125/Litre.

In a statement obtained by The Nigerian Voice from the twitter handle of Ministry of Petroleum Resources, it stated: "In compliance with the directives of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on PMS pricing, the Corporation has reviewed its Ex-coastal, Ex-depot and NNPC Retail pump prices accordingly".

The price change is expected to commence nationwide today as relevant agencies have been activated for the new price.