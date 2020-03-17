The Society of Young Nigerian Writer (SYNW) Felicitates with Odia Ofeimun on his 70th Birthday

Listen to article

The Society of Young Nigerian Writer (SYNW) has felicitated with the former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Mr. Odia Ofeimun, on his 70th birthday.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and signed by the President of the Society, Wole Adedoyin on Monday in Ibadan.

SYNW in her statement enjoined Mr. Odia Ofeimun’s family, friends, literary associates, and well-wishers to celebrate this milestone of him attaining the joyous age of seventy in good health and sound mind.

According to the Statement, Mr. Odia Ofeimun is the best leader anyone could ask for. We are very proud of him and his literary achievements. He has been a literary role model and an example of a great literary personality to this generation, and we are proud to hold him as someone worthy of emulation.

SYNW finally prayed that the Almighty God will grant Mr. Odia Ofeimun longer life, good health and more strength to celebrate more fruitful years.

Odia Ofeimun (born 16 March 1950) is a Nigerian poet and polemicist, the author of many volumes of poetry, books of political essays and on cultural politics, and the editor of significant two anthologies of Nigerian poetry. His work has been widely anthologized and translated and he has read and performed his poetry internationally.

Odia Ofeimun was born in Iruekpen-Ekpoma, Edo State, Nigeria, in 1950. He worked as a news reporter, factory labourer and civil servant before studying Political Science at the University of Ibadan, where his poetry won first prize in the University Competition of 1975. That year his work appeared in the anthology Poems of Black Africa, edited by Wole Soyinka.

Ofeimun also worked as an administrative officer in the Federal Public Service Commission, as a teacher, as private (political) secretary to Chief Obafemi Awolowo, leader of the Unity Party of Nigeria, and as a member of the editorial board of The Guardian Newspapers in Lagos. He studied at Oxford University on a Commonwealth fellowship. Returning to Nigeria at the annulment of the 1993 election, he wrote columns for The Guardian On Sunday, the Nigerian Tribune, as well as contributing to many other newspapers. He was chairman of the editorial board of the defunct daily, A.M. News, as well as The News and Tempo magazines.

Ofeimun was publicity secretary (1982–84), general secretary (1984–88) and president (1993–97) of the Association of Nigerian Authors. He was also designated advisor to PEN Nigeria Centre and is a founding member of the Pan African Writers' Association.

Ofeimun is the author of more than 40 works. His published collections of poetry include The Poet Lied (1980), A Handle for The Flutist (1986), Dreams At Workand London Letter and Other Poems (2000). His poems for dance drama, Under African Skies (1990) and Siye Goli - A Feast of Return (1992), were commissioned and performed across the UK and Western Europe by Adzido Pan-African Dance Ensemble in the early 1990s, and his most recent poem for dance drama, Nigeria The Beautiful, has been staged through major Nigerian cities to wide acclaim. [7]

Awards

In 2010 Ofeimun received the Fonlon-Nichols Award for literary excellence and propagation of Human Rights, which was conferred on him by the African Literature Association.

Selected bibliography

Poetry