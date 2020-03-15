Dr. Okafor Resigns As Imo State APGA Chairman, Set To Join APC

Listen to article

Imo State chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Henry Okafor has resigned his position with immediate effect.

Okafor made the disclosure in a letter addressed to the deputy chairman of the party in the state, Nick Ojinnaka.

Okafor, former Managing Director of ISOPADEC, announced his resignation from the party and from his ward at Ossemotor/Enuigbo in Oguta local Government Area of Imo State.

He stated in the letter that his resignation was as a result of developments in the party which he failed to point out and support from his family.

Dr. Okafor, the APGA candidate of the House of Representatives seat for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta /Oru West during the 2019 general election, prayed for success for the party in her future endeavours.

It is perceived that Dr. Okafor's resignation may not be unconnected with the emergence of Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State as he is suspected to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the state. The former leader of APGA in the state Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume, who is now in the race for the Imo North Senatoral District Bye Election weeks ago joined the APC and it is expected that some of his followers will also join him.

Recall that last month, state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Charles Ezekwem also resigned his membership of the party.