The World Is Confused

By Adeola Ikuomola
The world is confused
Like the thunder clouds
Bleeding on sea waves
Calling for oceanic aid

Nuclear-worn heads ache
At the sight of coronavirus
Mother bombs are broken
Scud missiles sigh away

Vibrant continents convulse
Nations neigh all the ways
The cities seated sorrowing
Villages horded in hamlets

Hamlets, homes and holes
Howl like maddening storm
Against emotional mortals
Fleeing from a foreign friend

Super powers' powder paces
Punctuate escalatory senses
Swallow up viler of hostilities
Dread weighs down terrorists


