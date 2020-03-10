Gov. Zulum meets Swiss Ambassador on humanitarian, development issues in Borno

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday received Switzerland’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Libya and ECOWAS, Georg Steiner with their discussions focused on areas of humanitarian and development partnership with both governemnts for the benefit of the people of Borno.

At a closed door meeting held at the Borno Liaison Office in Abuja, the two leaders discussed elaborately on how Borno can gain from the partnership given its peculiar security and humanitarian challenges.

At the meeting were Borno State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, senior political adviser at the Swiss embassy, Nicholas de Torrente, Governor Zulum’s Special Adviser on External and Liaison Services, Ambassador Adamu Abbas and the Special Adviser and Coordinator on Sustainable Development, Partnerships and Humanitarian Support, Dr Mairo Mandara.