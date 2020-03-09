TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC Blasts Bishop Oyedepo For Comment On President Buhari

The ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has asked bishop David Oyedepo , the general overseer of the living faith church to examine his head following his recent attack on the president Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, further queried what the preacher has contributed to the society.

“He has no right, he should examine his own head what has he given back to the community. Despite the billions of naira and dollars, Nigerians have contributed through offerings to him what has he given back to the community?

“What has he contributed to the country? So he is not in a position to tell Nigerians what to do because they voted for Buhari so he has no right”


