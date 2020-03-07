Nigeria Police Games Ends Today In Anambra
The Local Organizing Committee of the Nigeria Police Games 2020 Invites all sports lovers, the public and Ndi Anambra to the closing ceremonies of the 12th Biennial Nigeria Police Games, Anambra 2020
Venue: Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka
Date: Saturday, 7th March, 2020
Time: 1pm
Flavour, Mr Real, Slowdog and other acts will be performing.
Special Guests of Honour
His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano
Governor of Anambra State
IGP Mohammed Adamu
Inspector General of Police
Come and share in the excitement of the games.
Thank you Ndi Anambra for being wonderful hosts.
Announcer
Mr Tony Oli
Chairman
Anambra State Sports Development Commission