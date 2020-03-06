How corruption allegation, staff petition cost Dakuku NIMASA top job

Listen to article

Fresh facts have emerged on why Dakuku Peterside was not favoured to sit for another four years as Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Besides the inability of Peterside to develop indigenous shipping tonnage, his failure to curb piracy in the nation’s territorial waters and a frosty relationship with federal lawmakers that has become an embarrassment to the presidency; a recent petition sent by some staff of NIMASA to the Federal Government has also been identified as one of the reasons his tenure was not renewed by President Buhari.

Peterside’s tenure ends on March 10 and he will be replaced by Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who is a seasoned maritime administrator.

The aggrieved staff in the petition sighted by SHIPS & PORTS in Lagos on Thursday, accused Peterside of alleged contract splitting, wastages, over-invoicing and alleged manipulation of the procurement process.

They alleged that the Dakuku-led administration squandered about N5 billion on the renovation of head office and another N4 billion on unscrupulous consultancy projects.

The NIMASA staff also described as gross wastage, reports that the outgoing NIMASA management spend a whopping $60,000 (N21.6 million) per day to hire six fast intervention patrol vessels at the detriment of vessels owned by the agency. SHIPS & PORTS reported on July 8, 2019 that NIMASA staff were unhappy with Peterside for the wasteful spending

They further alleged that over N3billion was expended on marine litters and water hyacinth removal without any visible progress as the nation’s waterways is still heavily littered.

Other infractions committed by the Dakuku management, according to the petitioners, include: “Millions of naira were spent on non-functional GMDS projects especially the over inflated ones at Tarkwa Bay Lagos, over-invoicing and inflation of several contracts.

“Hundreds of millions of naira over spent and diverted on NIMASA end of year parties in the last three years and a recent N50 million to (hire) just a singer for 10 minutes appearance at the NIMASA party and millions wasted on Guest House project at NMRDC Kirikiri.

“Over-invoicing and inflation of Deep Blue Sea Project and millions spent on moribund Marine Laboratory projects in Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt.

“Over invoicing and inflation of SAR Base Clinic Projects and Equipment at Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt and Inflation of purchase of GIGI guest house in Bonny.

“Overpayment and multiple payments of estacodes on overseas trips not attended or fully attended.

“Payment and inflation of contracts for non-working ICT and communication contracts and inflation of contract for renovation of Staff Canteen and office extension.

“Payment and inflation of archives and e-library projects in Lagos headquarters and other Zonal offices and non removal of wrecks.

“Lack of due process in the award of contracts and manipulating the procurement process and the Parastals Tenders Board. Non completion and payment for contracts for communication display screens.

“Non-completion and payment for teleconference equipment, manipulation and payment for several environmental pollution prevention and control projects and inflation of contracts for supply of furniture.

“Contacts splitting and £200,000 monthly imprest withdrawals from NIMASA’s London office.”

Credit: Ships&Ports