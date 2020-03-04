Military, CJTF Repel Boko Haram Attack, NAF Fighter Jet Clear Scores in Damboa

Listen to article

Damboa town, the headquarters of Damboa LGA of Borno state was thrown into another Pandamonuim Wednesday morning when gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram group invaded the town and opened fire sporadically at the western part of the town raising tension and confusion.

However, the attack was repelled by combined efforts of the military, CJTF and Vigilante hunters according to an eye witnesses .

A resident of Damboa town, Baamala kolomi who resides behind the Damboa town motor park near the market place told our The Nigerian Voice on telephone Wednesday afternoon that," the Insurgents actually came into Damboa town early this morning around 6 am after our Subh prayer"

"But they came in through the western part of the town with sporadic gunfire shooting in the air and not long, we also heard other gunshots like in exchange or cross firing.

"There is an IDPs camp around the area that the Insurgents wanted to penetrate to launch their attacks but God and luck was not on their side. The y were challenged back by the combined secuirty agencies in including the Vigilante.

"Even the residents of Damboa town this time around, surprisingly showed some bravery by not running away from the town and even went as far as coming out with their cutlasses, borrow and arrows, sticks, woods, knives, etc including women and children ready to fight the Boko Haram Insurgents.

"But the Insurgents were not allowed into the town by the military who chased them back. Within an interval of about 30 minutes, we heard the sound of fighter jet coming from Maiduguri axis and shelling followed before we saw the jet make a u-turn back to Maiduguri.

Kolomi added that so far , there was no report of any casualty from the side of the military or CJTF but learnt that scores of the Boko Haram members that were chased out and ran away, could not have survived as the fighter jet was said to have shelled or cleared them.

A CJTF source based in Damboa confirmed the attack and repel, noting that no casualty was recorded as the Insurgents were not allowed to invade the town.

The GOC 7 Division, NA Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri , Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Khalifa also confirmed the attack but said ," it was repelled and normalcy has returned to Damboa town since ", in a WhatsApp message.