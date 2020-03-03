Photo Report: Bua, Flour Mills Commit To Enhancing Food Security In West Africa...

Listen to article

The Chairman of Flour Mills of Nigeria, John Coumantaros paid a courtesy call on the Chairman of BUA Group at the BUA Hq in Lagos. See attached for your publication, a picture and a quote (below) from our chairman during the visit.

Speaking on the visit, Executive Chairman, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu said, I am pleased to receive Chairman Coumantaros here at the BUA Hq to further discuss our shared commitment and partnership in enhancing food security in Nigeria.”

“Nigeria, and indeed, Africa is blessed with enough resources to make her the food basket of the world. We must keep joining hands to make this a reality.”, he added.

BUA Group and Flour Mills are two of West Africa’s largest investors in the foods and agribusiness sector.