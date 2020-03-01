High Level Visit To Atlas Cove Depot

Listen to article

Yesterday, the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva accompanied by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari led the Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream, Downstream and Gas) on a high-level visit to the Atlas Cove Depot.

This was in line with the oversight function of the Senate Committees and instanced by the need to access the vandal containment action of Nigeria's security forces and status of ongoing capacity upgrade of the Depot.

The lawmakers affirmed the heightened collaborative focus of NNPC with the relevant security forces towards containing activities of pipeline vandals in the area while applauding the ongoing work towards the capacity upgrade at the Depot.

The visiting lawmakers were led by the Chairman, Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu and consist of Senators Philip Aduda, Albert Bassey, James Manager, Ifeanyi Ubah and Gabriel Suswan.