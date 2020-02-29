29th February 2020| Public Health Advisory To Nigerians On Novel Coronavirus (#4)

Listen to article

The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is a new strain of the virus that has not been previously identified in humans. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This is an updated advisory on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), following confirmation of the first case in Nigeria on the 27th of February 2020. This advisory will be updated frequently to reflect new information and research emerging on the disease and its impact on populations.

On the 28th of February, 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nigeria. The index case is an Italian businessman who arrived Nigeria from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February, 2020. The case was confirmed at the Virology Laboratory of Lagos University Teaching Hospital on the 27th of February 2020. This laboratory is part of the network of laboratories supported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. Prior to laboratory confirmation, the patient had travelled to Ogun State for a business meeting. The index case is clinically stable, with mild symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

The Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated a national Emergency Operations Centre at the highest level and is leading the national response. A National Rapid Response Team has been deployed to support Lagos and Ogun State Governments with contact tracing and required response activities. Currently, there are four laboratories in NCDC’s molecular laboratory network, with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria. These laboratories are sufficiently equipped with reagents and supplies for testing. NCDC is in contact with all states to increase the index of suspicion to ensure cases are detected early.

The Federal Ministry of Health has also intensified surveillance at points of entry (Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and FCT) particularly for returning travellers with travel history to countries with ongoing transmission*. Presently, WHO does not recommend any travel or trade restriction based on the current information available.

An intensive communications campaign has begun to provide regular updates and accurate information to Nigerians on protecting themselves.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

To reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19, members of the public are advised to adhere to the following measures:

• Wash your hands frequently with soap under running water or use alcohol-based sanitizer if water is not available.