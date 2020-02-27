Court Sentences Ex GTB Staff To 18 Years For Fraud

Listen to article

A former Relationship Manager with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, GTB in Enugu, Onyekachi Nwosu was on Thursday, February 27, 2020 convicted and sentenced to Eighteen (18) years imprisonment by Justice D.V. Agishi of Federal High Court, Enugu on a six (6) amended count charge bothering on forgery, altering and giving a loan with defective collateral brought against him by the Enugu Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Justice Agishi, in her judgement, ruled that the prosecution team led by Mashal Umukoro Onome Esq. proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and that the convict had failed to extricate himself from the self evidenced proofs before the court.

EFCC, in the course of trial, called eight witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove their case.

The convict was found guilty on all six count charge and sentenced accordingly. On count one and two, he was sentenced to five years; while he is to serve two years each on counts three, four, five and six. The cumulative eighteen years prison terms will, however, run concurrently.

Investigation by EFCC revealed several professional misconduct by Nwosu who took undue advantage of his position as a Senior Bank Supervisor and account officer to forge a document titled LETTER of SET-OFF which he used to illegally grant a loan of N34,900,000 (Thirty Four Million,Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) to a customer and his company from several fixed deposits of other customers without their knowledge nor consent.

He was also discovered to have altered several account documents of his friend whom he illegally granted loan as to enhance his Visa application to United Kingdom.