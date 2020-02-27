 National body of Vigilantes, State security outfits register with Civil Defence

Listen to article

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu urges State Governments to register their Private Security Outfit with the Corps. following their desire to float security outfit to tackle Insecurity within their domain.

The CG, made this known while chatting the way forward in building a very strong security architecture for the nations in order to work towards collective security in securing the environment and the nation at large which is the reason why every state government is thinking towards establishing a security body to fight crime and criminalities.

He reiterated that, in setting the pace, the Niger State Government have registered the State security outfit with NSCDC as the only agency empowered by law and charged with the statutory responsibility of registering, monitoring, supervising and licencing of private security outflt In the country. To that effect, licence to operate has been issued, while state like Taraba have also been registered and awaits the signing of their licence by the Honourable Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The National body of Vigilantes have been fully registered with the Corps and database of all its operators have been captured, this is in line with the provision of Section 10 of the Private Guard Companies Act 1986 which requires data capturing for every Private Guard Company and vigilantes and its members operating in Nigeria. The measure is aimed at crime control, professionalism and weeding off non- Nigerians in the industry. CG stated.

Gana warns against Illegal operative of Private Security Services and emphasized that the operation of every private security outfit must be guarded by the Private Guard Company Act (CAP. 1990), and the guidelines as enshrine in the NSCDC Act. 2003 as amended In 2007, therefore, any secunty outfit established contrary to the existing Act shall face the wrath of the law. He noted that, the nation can be saved if jointly the rules of the game in securing the State and the Nation is carried out within the confline of the law.

The NSCDC has further enjoined all prospective security operatives to be law abiding in the quest for establishing any security outfit, in as much as their desire is geared towards national peace and security.

DCC EMMANUEL OKEH

CDPRO