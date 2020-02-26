Imo: Gov. Uzodinma Appoints More Special & Technical Advisers
The Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma today, approved the appointments of the following as Special Advisers and Chief Technical Advisers respectively:
1. Hon. (Mrs) Rubby Emele – Special Adviser, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
2. Hon. (Mrs) Tina Ude – Special Adviser, Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services
3. Hon. (Dr.) Bathos Nwadike – Special Adviser, Political
4. Hon. (Mrs) Pat Ekeji – Special Adviser, Strategy and Development
5. Hon. Macdonald Ebere – Special Adviser/Managing Director, Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO)
6. Hon. Innocent Ikpa – Special Adviser/General Manager, Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA)
7. Hon. Dominic Uzowuru – Special Adviser, Inter-Party Affairs
8. Amaka Okafor – Special Adviser/Electronic Media
9. Prof. Henry Njoku – Chief Technical Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council
In a statement dated 26/02/2020 signed by the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, the appointments are with immediate effect.