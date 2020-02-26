Shipowners Association Of Nigeria Applauds Sylva, Seeks To Deepen Collaboration To Diversify The Economy

Listen to article

The Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) led by its President, Dr. Mkgeorge O. Onyung paid a high-value visit to the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (HMSPR), H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva. The conversation centered on the need to synergize on building an ecosystem around shipbuilding that can align with global standards while embracing local content guidelines.

The President, Dr. Onyung in his impact statement revealed that the Association is keen on floating a Ship Repair Centre in Nigeria under a PPP Arrangement while currently exploring ways to cement a proposed consortium that will scale individual company efforts in providing cargo lifting service. In furtherance, the First Vice President of the Association, Mr. Eno J. Williams noted that in covering the broad spectrum of its core objectives, SOAN is deeply focused on working towards fostering and revamping the ecosystem that it operates in.

The HMSPR, Chief Sylva encouraged the visiting team to open a communication channel that will ensure seamless synergy and foster collaborations. He further stated that deep collaborations will offer the opportunity to look beyond the current operational challenges of the players in the business to deliver solutions that will work towards closing all gaps. Chief Sylva noted that the utility of the collaboration will further cement the priority agenda to work assiduously to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his poise to achieving his target of raising millions of Nigerians out of poverty via job creation.

The visiting team comprised of its President Dr. Mkgeorge O. Onyung; First Vice President of the Association, Mr. Eno J. Williams; Chairman, Technical Committee, Dr. Lucky Akhiwu, Founding Member, Dr. Emi Member-Otaji and erstwhile member, Gbenga Sokefun.

Garba Deen Muhammad

GGM/SA Media

Office of the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

Abuja, Nigeria.